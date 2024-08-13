STP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.41 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market cap of $81.02 million and $6.41 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, STP has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,599.24 or 0.99924478 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008057 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007558 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012005 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04198078 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $5,803,504.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

