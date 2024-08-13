Stride (NYSE:LRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.56

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.56 and last traded at $82.26, with a volume of 199498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

