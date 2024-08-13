Substratum (SUB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.71 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,090.19 or 0.99849804 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023822 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

