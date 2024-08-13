Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Sulzer stock remained flat at $148.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

