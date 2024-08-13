Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Symrise Trading Up 0.8 %
SYIEY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. 23,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. Symrise has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $31.68.
Symrise Company Profile
