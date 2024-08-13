Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in July

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 18,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF remained flat at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,782. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

