Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Short Interest Update

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 220,700 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 365,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Syra Health Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SYRA traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,157. Syra Health has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Syra Health will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

