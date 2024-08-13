Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Cap of $60.92 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $60.92 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0769 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.00579477 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036387 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00071779 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Syscoin Profile
Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.
Buying and Selling Syscoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
