T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,094,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 520,161 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $31.18.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCAF. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after buying an additional 1,079,616 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.