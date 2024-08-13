Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.02% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.28. 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,804. The company has a market cap of $426.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.32.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 million. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 782.81% and a negative net margin of 833.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.