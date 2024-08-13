TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Update

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.4 days.
TCL Electronics Stock Performance
TCL Electronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247. TCL Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.
About TCL Electronics
