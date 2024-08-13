TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.
Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.3 %
DII.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.88. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48.
About Dorel Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dorel Industries
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.