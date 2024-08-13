TD Securities Cuts Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$12.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 74.42% from the company’s current price.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

DII.B stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.88. 1,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,571. The firm has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.10. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

