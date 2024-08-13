Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

TIAIY stock remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

