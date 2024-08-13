Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784. Temenos has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.

Get Temenos alerts:

About Temenos

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.