Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 15th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMSNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784. Temenos has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $103.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90.
About Temenos
