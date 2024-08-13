Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,751,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,634,234. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

