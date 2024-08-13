TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.17 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,609,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after acquiring an additional 89,099 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,811,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 252,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,129,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 96,898 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

