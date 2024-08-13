The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $171.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.96. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.