The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Chairman George C. Zoley Buys 100,000 Shares

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) Chairman George C. Zoley purchased 100,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,800,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,447,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GEO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 1,765,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,550. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GEO Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

