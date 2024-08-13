The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $55.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.82.

FUN stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

