The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Jennifer Mccalman Sells 538 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $224.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 55.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

