The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 97,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 986,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

