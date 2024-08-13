The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 57.7% in July

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,438. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.99.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.