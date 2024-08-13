The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives $88.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

