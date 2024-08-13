The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Boosted by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after acquiring an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

