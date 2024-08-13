Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TIPT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 40,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $679.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
