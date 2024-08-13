Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tiptree Stock Up 1.0 %

TIPT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.47. 40,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,330. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $679.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Tiptree

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

About Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

