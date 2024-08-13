Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -34.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

