Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Down 36.3% in July

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 94,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 58,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TYG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,072. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

