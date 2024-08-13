Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TOT stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a market cap of C$369.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Insider Activity

About Total Energy Services

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 815,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 815,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$7,832,719.63. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 894,843 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,513. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

