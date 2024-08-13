Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$72.50 at National Bankshares

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$72.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$79.04.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $948,485 over the last three months. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.
