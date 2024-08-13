Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 688.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

