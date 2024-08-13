Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, a growth of 688.1% from the July 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
Toyo Tire stock remained flat at $17.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. Toyo Tire has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
