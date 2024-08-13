Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM)

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,102 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,239% compared to the average volume of 157 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 122,215 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23.

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with an average of five months until maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXM was launched on Jan 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.