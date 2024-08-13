Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives $151.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities lowered Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock worth $2,969,084 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Transcat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $115.76 on Tuesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $84.45 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

