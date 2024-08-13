Transform Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,357 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after buying an additional 2,166,427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 337,864 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 70.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 550,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,798,000 after buying an additional 227,686 shares during the period.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance
BATS PFEB opened at $35.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $764.49 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
