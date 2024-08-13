Transform Wealth LLC Has $597,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,760.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

