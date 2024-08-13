Transform Wealth LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 831,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,525,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VMBS stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.



Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

