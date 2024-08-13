Transform Wealth LLC Sells 758 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63,881.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward stock opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.22.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

