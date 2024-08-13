Transform Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

