Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 643,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

About Treasury Wine Estates

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.