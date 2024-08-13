Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the July 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSRYY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 643,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,615. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $8.86.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.