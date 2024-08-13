Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Trigano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $135.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. Trigano has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Get Trigano alerts:

About Trigano

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.