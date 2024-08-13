Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor Stock Up 1.0 %
Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
