Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

