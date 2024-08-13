TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Short Interest Update

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TriSalus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of TLSIW stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading on Tuesday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Trading of TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSIW. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 397,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,067 shares in the last quarter.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

