Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 2,132,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,426,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

