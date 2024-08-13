Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.30.

NYSE TFC opened at $41.22 on Friday. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

