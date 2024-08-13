Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Down 3.7%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.97. 1,174,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,635,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
