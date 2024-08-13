UBS Group Cuts PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $44.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PBF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 287,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,615. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,448,100 shares of company stock worth $106,825,157. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4,296.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 117,925 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

