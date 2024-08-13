uCloudlink Group (UCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect uCloudlink Group to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. uCloudlink Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million.

uCloudlink Group Stock Performance

UCL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $52.43 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 4.41.

uCloudlink Group Company Profile

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

