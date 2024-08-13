Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,426,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance
UATG stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Tuesday. 43,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,359. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
