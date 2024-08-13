Uniswap Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00010492 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.81 billion and approximately $85.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00104624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 486.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.19446053 USD and is up 4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $102,233,698.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

