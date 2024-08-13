United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Announces $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Rentals to earn $47.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $11.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $699.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $671.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.