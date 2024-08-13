Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Gap Up to $171.63

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $171.63, but opened at $176.71. Universal Display shares last traded at $178.86, with a volume of 18,550 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.