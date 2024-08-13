US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,838. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

